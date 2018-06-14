Police say two Portland officers were injured when their patrol car collided with an ambulance in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say two Portland officers were injured when their patrol car collided with an ambulance in Northwest Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Portland Police Bureau spokesman Pete Simpson says no one in the ambulance was injured and it was not carrying a patient.

He says the two officers hurt were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Simpson says a second ambulance took one officer to a hospital and a colleague drove the other officer in a patrol vehicle.

Simpson says the officers were apparently responding to a reported shooting when the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

