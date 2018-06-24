SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, wounding two officers and sending bullets into nearby units before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.
Police Chief David Nisleit tells the San Diego Union-Tribune the officers arrived after 10 p.m. Saturday and returned fire. But investigators were unsure whether the suspect was killed in the firefight or from a self-inflicted gunshot.
The officers were being treated at a hospital. Their names were not immediately released.
Nisleit says the officers were responding a report of a violent disturbance. When they arrived, they smelled what they believed was smoke and called the fire department.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A jogger accidentally crossed into the US from Canada and was detained for two weeks
- British royal family is welcoming its first same-sex marriage
- Commentary | What’s behind Melania Trump’s ‘I really don’t care, do u’ jacket?
- Crying Honduran girl on cover of Time was not separated from her mother
- The 3-minute break heard ’round Japan
They chief says they forced open the door and were met with gunfire.
The suspect also wasn’t identified.
___
Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com