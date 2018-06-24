Share story

By
The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, wounding two officers and sending bullets into nearby units before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.

Police Chief David Nisleit tells the San Diego Union-Tribune the officers arrived after 10 p.m. Saturday and returned fire. But investigators were unsure whether the suspect was killed in the firefight or from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The officers were being treated at a hospital. Their names were not immediately released.

Nisleit says the officers were responding a report of a violent disturbance. When they arrived, they smelled what they believed was smoke and called the fire department.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

They chief says they forced open the door and were met with gunfire.

The suspect also wasn’t identified.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

The Associated Press