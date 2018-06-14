Two more Spearfish residents have been sentenced for their roles in the illegal and deadly drug trade in the city
DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — Two more Spearfish residents have been sentenced for their roles in the illegal and deadly drug trade in the city.
The Black Hills Pioneer reports that 26-year-old Marcus Pelletier was sentenced to serve a year in prison for drug distribution. Thirty-four-year-old Jeffrey Duex was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years of probation for drug use.
The two were among nine people charged in a drug ring that authorities say resulted in the fentanyl-related deaths in January 2017 of 23-year-old Carerra Hall and 38-year-old Troy Kuntz.
Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com