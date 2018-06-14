A Vermont police department says two inn employees who ate marijuana-laced chocolate edibles resembling malted milk balls that were left behind by guests have gotten sick
Shelburne Police were called to the Inn at Shelburne Farms Wednesday after receiving a report an employee had become ill and was lying in the parking lot.
Police determined two employees became ill after eating the chocolate marijuana edibles. The two were taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center; their conditions weren’t known.
Police are asking that people who possess marijuana edibles, which can have the same appearance as everyday food items, keep them secure.
Police say no charges will be filed against the guests.
Recreational use of marijuana will become legal in Vermont on July 1.