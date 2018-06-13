Two northern Arizona communities are on pre-evacuation notice due to a 125-acre wildfire burning in the Coconino National Forest

CLINTS WELL, Ariz. (AP) — Two northern Arizona communities are on pre-evacuation notice due to a 125-acre wildfire burning in the Coconino National Forest.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials say the fire started Wednesday and its cause is unclear.

They say Clear Creek Units 1 and 2 near Clints Well are on pre-evacuation notice.

Authorities say the fire is burning near the same area as another recent wildfire that started April 27 and burned through more than 25 square miles before being contained on May 24.