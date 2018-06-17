Two Central Texas men have been identified as victims of a small plane crash in West Texas
ROTAN, Texas (AP) — Two Central Texas men have been identified as victims of a small plane crash in West Texas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says 33-year-old Dallas Lee McMahon, of Austin, and 38-year-old Jay Robert Liesbon, of Burnet, were killed when their single-engine aircraft plummeted into a canyon on a ranch outside Rotan on Friday.
Fisher County Sheriff Alan Arnwine says the plane hit a power line. It took authorities on an all-terrain vehicle nearly two hours to reach the site in a rugged area.
Rotan is about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) southeast of Lubbock.
