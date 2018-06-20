Two animal shelters are at maximum capacity and looking for help from the public

ATLANTA (AP) — Two animal shelters are at maximum capacity and looking for help from the public.

WSB-TV reports that the DeKalb and Fulton County animal shelters are completely full.

Karen Hirsch, with Lifeline Animal Project, says each shelter received 700 animals just last month.

The animals have already been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and all the supplies and food they need will be given to foster families by Lifeline.

Now they’re looking for foster families to help out with the animals.

More than 120 families already volunteered to help this past week. Now officials are looking for another 50.

Hirsch says the facilities are “just packed.”

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html