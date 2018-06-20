A man and woman have been found dead in a home in South Carolina and sheriff's deputies say three children were found in the house unharmed
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man and woman have been found dead in a home in South Carolina and sheriff’s deputies say three children were found in the house unharmed.
News outlets reported that Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home southeast of the city around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The names of the dead have not been released yet. Deputies have not yet said how the couple died.
Sheriff Chuck Wright said a 10-year-old, a 6-year-old and a 7-month old child were in the home when deputies arrived. The relationship between the man and woman and the children was not immediately clear.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
- What separation from parents does to children: 'The effect is catastrophic'
Wright said there is no threat to the community.