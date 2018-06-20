A man and woman have been found dead in a home in South Carolina and sheriff's deputies say three children were found in the house unharmed

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man and woman have been found dead in a home in South Carolina and sheriff’s deputies say three children were found in the house unharmed.

News outlets reported that Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home southeast of the city around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The names of the dead have not been released yet. Deputies have not yet said how the couple died.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said a 10-year-old, a 6-year-old and a 7-month old child were in the home when deputies arrived. The relationship between the man and woman and the children was not immediately clear.

Wright said there is no threat to the community.