Mississippi authorities say a 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual battery and lustful touching after an underage girl reported he "forced a sex act upon her"

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities say a 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual battery and lustful touching after an underage girl reported he “forced a sex act upon her.”

The Sun Herald of Biloxi quotes Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks as saying police received a complaint about Byren Tyrek Williams on Friday. Fulks says police were told by an unidentified girl that Williams forced a sex act on her last Wednesday.

Another unidentified girl came forward during the investigation and told officers Williams had touched her inappropriately on June 1. Fulks says both victims knew Williams. He was later arrested without incident.

The newspaper doesn’t say if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com