PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say an 18-year-old girl has died after colliding with a log truck on Highway 101 near Beaver.
Law enforcement officials say Mikayla Michelle Howard was driving a 2003 Saab when it crossed into the other lane for an unknown reason on Friday morning. The car then hit a 2018 Kenworth log truck head on.
According to a news release on Sunday, Howard was taken to a local hospital and later transported by LifeFlight for further treatment at OHSU. She eventually died Friday as a result of her injuries.
The driver of the log truck wasn’t injured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A jogger accidentally crossed into the US from Canada and was detained for two weeks
- British royal family is welcoming its first same-sex marriage
- Commentary | What’s behind Melania Trump’s ‘I really don’t care, do u’ jacket?
- Smart-home technology becomes the newest tool of domestic abusers
- Crying Honduran girl on cover of Time was not separated from her mother