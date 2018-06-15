A 14-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head during a fight at another teen's birthday party in suburban Indianapolis
Lawrence police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said Friday that Daron Johnson was taken off life-support Thursday night and has died. Daron was declared brain dead earlier this week.
Police have said a fight between two people at the clubhouse of the Lions Club in Lawrence escalated into a fight between two groups Saturday night. Several shots were fired.
Four others between the ages of 11 and 14 were wounded. Police don’t believe Daron was involved.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested and another teen is being sought. Police are investigating.
Woodruff says “nothing good results from 14 year olds carrying handguns to a birthday party.”