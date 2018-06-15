Federal agents and undercover police capped a 6-month-long investigation into northern Nevada drug-trafficking with the arrest of a suspected ringleader and a dozen co-defendants

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal agents and undercover police capped a 6-month-long investigation into northern Nevada drug-trafficking with the arrest of a suspected ringleader and a dozen co-defendants.

The 13 suspects were arrested Thursday on multiple counts of conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine. A federal magistrate in Reno unsealed the criminal complaint on Friday.

Court records show a judge signed an order in April approving the interception of multiple suspects’ cell phone calls after the FBI launched the investigation in Reno in January with the help of at least one paid informant.

U.S. Magistrate Valerie Cook ordered the alleged leader, 36-year-old Jose Valentin Mora, held without bail pending a court appearance Monday.

She appointed him a federal public defender, who didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Friday evening.

Court records don’t indicate whether the others have lawyers or will be appointed one.