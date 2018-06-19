Authorities say one person has been injured in the crash of a small plane north of Wickenburg

The Associated Press

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been injured in the crash of a small plane north of Wickenburg.

Federal Aviation Administration officials say the single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed under unknown circumstances around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in a remote area about 24 miles northwest of Wickenburg.

Wickenburg Fire Department officials say two people were aboard the plane and one was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

They say the other person didn’t need medical attention.

The name of the injured person wasn’t immediately released.

Wickenburg is located about 66 miles (106 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.

