Police say a shooting outside a bar in western Ohio has left one man dead and two other males injured

Share story

By
The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police say a shooting outside a bar in western Ohio has left one man dead and two other males injured.

Springfield police say 35-year-old Jahream Beard died at the scene of the shooting around 2:30 Sunday morning outside the Wagon Wheel bar in the city about 50 miles west of Columbus.

Police say the two injured victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that didn’t appear life-threatening. No other information was released on the type or extent of those injuries.

Authorities didn’t immediately release any information on what led to the shooting.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police also didn’t say how many shots were fired or who fired the shots.

The Associated Press