SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police say a shooting outside a bar in western Ohio has left one man dead and two other males injured.
Springfield police say 35-year-old Jahream Beard died at the scene of the shooting around 2:30 Sunday morning outside the Wagon Wheel bar in the city about 50 miles west of Columbus.
Police say the two injured victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that didn’t appear life-threatening. No other information was released on the type or extent of those injuries.
Authorities didn’t immediately release any information on what led to the shooting.
Police also didn’t say how many shots were fired or who fired the shots.