South Carolina authorities say an early-morning crash ejected two people, killing one of them

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say an early-morning crash ejected two people, killing one of them.

The State newspaper reports that the crash happened early Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. in a rural part of Orangeburg County southwest of Columbia.

Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the 2014 Dodge Charger went off the road and overturned. Neither of the two people inside was wearing a seatbelt.

One died and the other was injured after both were ejected.

The identity of the person who died wasn’t immediately released by the coroner, who was identifying next of kin.