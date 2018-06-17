Police say at least one person has been killed and several others injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural event in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Police say at least one person has been killed and several others injured after shooting broke out at an all-night cultural festival in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Trentonian reports that the shooting began a little before 3 a.m. Sunday at Art All Night, a community cultural festival that showcases art, music and food. The event began Saturday afternoon and was scheduled to continue through the night and end Sunday afternoon. It typically draws thousands of people.

Trenton police Lt. Darren Zappley says multiple people have been shot and were taken to the hospital, where some are in surgery. He says: “It’s very chaotic out here.”

Angelo Nicolo told Philadelphia 6ABC station that he and his brother were at the event when they heard loud popping sounds. He said people started running down the street.

“I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg, they bandaged him up and whisked him away,” Nicolo said.

No other details were immediately available.