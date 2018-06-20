A fossil of the lower jaw containing the spiraling rows of teeth of an ancient "buzzsaw shark" has been donated to the Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A fossil of the lower jaw containing the spiraling rows of teeth of an ancient “buzzsaw shark” has been donated to the Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University.
KTVB-TV reports in a story on Tuesday that the fossil spiral of teeth is from a Helicoprion, a shark-like creature that lived 270 million years ago.
Monsanto donated the fossil to the museum after finding it during mining operations in the Soda Springs area.
The fossil is about 8 inches (20 centimeters) in diameter.
Experts say the shark grew up to 25 feet long and swam in oceans that once covered eastern Idaho.
