WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) — The National Park Service has raised its reward to $60,000 in the case of a Chiricahua National Monument ranger who went missing more than 38 years ago.
Authorities say 41-year-old Paul Fugate was working in the monument’s visitor center in southeastern Arizona on Jan. 13, 1980.
He left the building to hike a park trail and hasn’t been seen since.
Authorities say Fugate was wearing his Park Service uniform with a gold-colored ranger badge.
Search teams combed the surrounding area extensively multiple times, but found no sign of Fugate.
The reward fund grew to $20,000 the first few years after his disappearance.
The Park Service increased its reward Tuesday to $60,000 for information leading to Fugate’s whereabouts or the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for his disappearance.