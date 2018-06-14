Texas is expected to seek more proposals to close the Rollover Pass manmade channel along the Gulf of Mexico after the lone bid was twice the projected cost

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Texas is expected to seek more proposals to close the Rollover Pass manmade channel along the Gulf of Mexico after the lone bid was twice the projected cost.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the fishing spot on Bolivar (BAH’-lee-vur) Peninsula could stay open for months.

The pass was dredged in 1954 and provides a fast-moving stream between the Gulf and Galveston Bay. Texas seeks to close the pass, amid erosion concerns, and build a park and fishing pier. Work was to have started this month.

Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, who’s been updated on progress, says a March request by the Texas General Land Office for bids generated one for about $12 million. Texas has appropriated nearly $6 million.

More bids could be sought in July, with work starting in October.

