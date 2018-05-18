AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas labor officials say the statewide jobless rate for April rose slightly to reach 4.1 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported that compares to a March unemployment rate of 4 percent. Nationwide unemployment last month reached a 17-year low of 3.9 percent.

TWC figures show Midland had the state’s lowest jobless rate last month at 2.1 percent. Authorities say the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the highest unemployment rate in Texas for April at 6.5 percent.

Commission officials say the Texas economy added 39,600 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in April, which marked 22 consecutive months of employment growth.