HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A giraffe whose birth became an internet sensation has been moved into another barn away from his mother.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, tells the Press & Sun-Bulletin that Tajiri (tah-JEER’-ee) the giraffe was moved so he has space to grow this winter. Tajiri is the offspring of April the Giraffe. April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period last year.

Park owner Jordan Patch says the practice mimics a natural pattern where male calves in the wild are driven out of the herd. This is a way to “avoid inbreeding.” Patch says April is also expecting again.

The park had planned to move Tajiri to Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park in North Carolina but canceled the transfer.

