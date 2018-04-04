HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A giraffe whose birth became an internet sensation is turning a year old this month.
Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York is having a birthday party on April 15 for Tajiri (tah-JEER’-ee), the son of April and Oliver.
April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period.
Tajiri, whose name means hope in Swahili, has grown to nearly 10 feet tall (3 meters). He was 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 meters) when he was born.
He’ll get a special birthday cake that’s healthy for giraffes.
Once again, the park near Binghamton will share the happy occasion with viewers around the world through its Giraffe Cam .