A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Huntington Park on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 8-mile deep quake hit less than a mile northeast of the Los Angeles-area city at 5:52 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS.

Scores of people from as far away as Gilroy and San Diego reported feeling the tremor.

“So was that an April Fools earthquake or???” read one Twitter post about the quake.

“I knew I felt an earthquake before my alarm woke me up,” read another Twitter post.

“I was sleeping on (a) swivel chair and i fell off it thanks to that earthquake,” reported one person on Twitter.

“Am I the only one that can’t go back to sleep after an earthquake happens?” one person asked on Twitter.

Huntington Park, south of Los Angeles, has a population of more than 58,000.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.