APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — The paper company Appvion has announced plans to cut about 200 hourly and salaried jobs in Appleton, Wisconsin, and move some of the work to its facility in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the transition is to begin in January and be completed next fall. About 300 hourly and salaried jobs will be kept at the Appleton plant.
Appvion recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
___
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope as our fall and winter days get darker
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com