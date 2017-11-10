APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — The paper company Appvion has announced plans to cut about 200 hourly and salaried jobs in Appleton, Wisconsin, and move some of the work to its facility in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the transition is to begin in January and be completed next fall. About 300 hourly and salaried jobs will be kept at the Appleton plant.

Appvion recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

