NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ premier performing arts high school is extending its application deadline.
Prospective students now have until Monday at 5 p.m. to get their applications in to attend the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.
The school — often referred to as NOCCA — offers classes in a range of subjects including filmmaking, music, theatre arts, culinary arts and creative writing.
The school’s graduates read like a who’s who of the city’s cultural stars. Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Harry Connick Jr., Terence Blanchard, Wendell Pierce and Anthony Mackie have all attended NOCCA.
The school was founded in 1973.
There is no tuition but prospective students must audition for spots.
Students can apply for full-day, mid-day or after-school programs.
__
On the internet:
https://apply.nocca.com/apply/