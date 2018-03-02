BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakotans who want to serve on the state’s Board of Higher Education can apply for two seats that are opening this summer.
The governor-appointed board oversees the 11 public colleges and universities in the state. It has eight voting members and two nonvoting members who represent university system faculty and staff.
The terms of Kevin Melicher of Fargo and Mike Ness of Hazen end at the close of June. Whoever is appointed to those seats will serve four-year terms beginning July 1.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. on April 2. Whoever Gov. Doug Burgum chooses will be subject to confirmation by the state Senate.
