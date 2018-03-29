BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department has extended the application deadline for elk, moose and bighorn sheep hunting licenses.
Wednesday was the deadline, but it’s been extended to 11:59 p.m. Friday due to issues with the Game and Fish online licensing system .
Hunters can apply online or call 1-800-406-6409.
Game and Fish is making a record 334 moose licenses available this year, along with 408 elk licenses. Officials will decide in September whether to hold a bighorn sheep fall hunting season, following a summer population study. From two to eight licenses are typically issued in years when hunting is allowed.
Elk, moose and bighorn sheep lottery licenses are once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota. Hunters who have received one in the past aren’t eligible to apply for that species again.