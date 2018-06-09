BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A job applicant to a Connecticut pizzeria is accusing its manager of sexually assaulting her.
The Connecticut Post reports 37-year-old Pizza Heaven manager Riza Sahin was charged Thursday with third-degree sexual assault and unlawful restraint.
A 23-year-old woman says she went to the Bridgeport business to apply to a job, when Sahin suddenly grabbed and assaulted her. She alleges he also grabbed her phone to make sure she hadn’t recorded him.
The woman ran out to her mother’s car and told her what had happened.
Sahin was released upon posting $10,000 bond and denies sexually assaulting the woman.
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com