APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — An Appleton mother has been arrested in the death of her special needs daughter.
Police say they are recommending a charge of neglect resulting in death against the 37-year woman. WLUK-TV reports investigators say the 13-year-old girl was not receiving the necessary care she required for her medical condition and died as a result.
Outagamie County Child Protective Services and the Appleton Health Department were involved in the investigation into conditions at the woman’s home. The girl died on May 29, 2017.
Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com