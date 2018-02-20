APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — An Appleton man has been formally charged with making terrorist threats after investigators say he sent an electronic message to the FBI threatening to “shoot up” a school.

Cash bond of $10,000 was set Monday for 23-year-old David Etheridge. Authorities say no specific school was targeted.

WLUK-TV reports police searched Etheridge’s house after he was arrested and say four rifles and ammunition were confiscated. They also seized several electronic devices. A criminal complaint says Etheridge sent nearly 650 online messages to the FBI over the past two months.

Court records do not list a defense attorney.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com