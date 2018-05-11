INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Applebee’s is suing a Kansas City area franchise owner over the closure of a restaurant where two black women said they were falsely accused of not paying for meals in an earlier visit.

The Kansas City Star reports that the chain claimed “significant brand and reputational damage” from the “controversial and high-profile circumstances of the closure” of the restaurant at the Independence Center Mall. It happened in February after the two women posted a video showing an employee, a police officer and a mall security guard confronting them for “dining and dashing” during a previous visit, which the women denied.

The Kansas City area franchise holder also closed six other restaurants. The lawsuit says Applebee’s didn’t approve any of the closures. It’s seeking $11 million in total damages.