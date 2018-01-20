DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Apple CEO and Duke University business school graduate Tim Cook is the choice to deliver the school’s commencement address this spring.

Duke president Vincent E. Price announced the news on Saturday. The commencement is scheduled for May 13.

A news release from the school said Cook earned his MBA in 1988 from Duke, where he was a Fuqua Scholar, an honor given only to students who graduate in the top 10 percent of their class. He received a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from Auburn University in 1982.

Cook has been a member of the Duke Board of Trustees since 2015 and is a member of the facilities and environment committee.