SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Fifth District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon has ruled that Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration should be paying unionized state workers scheduled increases promised by contract.

Monday’s opinion overturns an Illinois Labor Relations Board decision.

That decision upheld action in July 2015 by the Republican governor’s administration to halt pay-schedule “step” increases while negotiating a new contract with the state council of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees .

The court agreed with AFSCME that the decision was erroneous because neither side negotiating a contract may make unilateral changes in employment conditions.

There’s still no contract agreement.

Rauner spokeswoman Patty Schuh (SHOO’) says Rauner staff members are reviewing the matter as it returns to the labor board for further action.