LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A three-judge federal appeals court panel won’t revive a lawsuit filed against the Nebraska State Patrol leader fired earlier this year.
Todd Steckelberg, of Omaha, had appealed dismissal of his lawsuit against Brad Rice, whom Gov. Pete Ricketts fired amid allegations that patrol leaders mishandled internal investigations.
Steckelberg was a trooper for more than 25 years before retiring last year. His lawsuit alleged Rice created a hostile work environment and passed over Steckelberg for promotions.
The federal judge who dismissed the case said Steckelberg’s allegations weren’t supported by the facts. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said in a decision issued Tuesday that further discussion of the case “would have no precedential value.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle extends its run as the nation’s hottest housing market — but we may be starting to cool
- Seattle records first ever back-to-back snowy days over Christmas Eve and Day; more may be on the way
- Driving from Everett to Seattle? Plan for a 94-minute commute, new report says
- Workers repair gravestones hit by woman's car
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Bruce Arians 'can say whatever he wants' after calling CenturyLink Arizona's home field
Steckelberg’s lawyer says another appeal is likely.