LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A three-judge federal appeals court panel won’t revive a lawsuit filed against the Nebraska State Patrol leader fired earlier this year.

Todd Steckelberg, of Omaha, had appealed dismissal of his lawsuit against Brad Rice, whom Gov. Pete Ricketts fired amid allegations that patrol leaders mishandled internal investigations.

Steckelberg was a trooper for more than 25 years before retiring last year. His lawsuit alleged Rice created a hostile work environment and passed over Steckelberg for promotions.

The federal judge who dismissed the case said Steckelberg’s allegations weren’t supported by the facts. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said in a decision issued Tuesday that further discussion of the case “would have no precedential value.”

Steckelberg’s lawyer says another appeal is likely.