HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers for several people who say they were illegally quarantined by Connecticut officials during the 2014 Ebola epidemic are preparing for arguments before a federal appeals court in an attempt to revive their lawsuit against the state.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York has scheduled the hearing for Thursday.

The plaintiffs include the Liberian Community Association of Connecticut and 10 people, including a West African family of six. They say they had no Ebola symptoms when they returned to Connecticut from West Africa in 2014, but were quarantined for weeks. They’re seeking unspecified damages and a ban on similar quarantines.

State officials said the quarantines were needed to protect the public.

A lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying state officials couldn’t be sued.