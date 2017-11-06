KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that jailers shouldn’t be held liable for the death of a male inmate in Tennessee who needed medical help for alcohol and opiate poisoning because they were following the instructions of a nurse.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in an opinion made public last week that U.S. District Judge Pamela Reeves was wrong to deny Sevier County jailers immunity in the 2014 death of Samuel M. McGaw IV. Court records show First Med Inc. medical staff said McGaw didn’t need treatment.

The case will return to Reeves’ court for a trial with county leaders as the sole defendants after appellate court denied their appeal, saying leaders were aware of problems with the taxpayer-funded First Med’s inmate care.

