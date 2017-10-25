ATLANTA (AP) — An appeals court has ruled against immigrants who have been granted temporary status to stay in the U.S. by saying state colleges and universities in Georgia aren’t required to let them pay in-state tuition.

Georgia’s state colleges and universities require verification of “lawful presence” in the U.S. for in-state tuition. The Board of Regents has said students with temporary permission to stay under a 2012 program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, don’t meet that requirement.

A judge in January ordered the university system to allow these students to pay in-state tuition if they otherwise qualify. The Georgia Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed that ruling.

Charles Kuck, a lawyer for the immigrants, said Wednesday that they will appeal to the state Supreme Court.