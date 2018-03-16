PHOENIX (AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned the dismissal of an Arizona inmate’s lawsuit against Phoenix police.

The court ruled Friday that Charles Byrd’s description that two officers “beat the crap out of” him was not “too vague and conclusory” to sustain a complaint.

In their opinion, the three-judge panel wrote Byrd’s phrasing still made it clear that he is alleging officers used excessive force.

A U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix threw out Byrd’s 2016 complaint, saying he failed to identify what force officers used.

Byrd, who is in prison for drug possession, says the beating left him with severe body pain, emotional distress and the loss of 70 percent of his vision.

A city spokesman declined to comment because officials were still reviewing the opinion.