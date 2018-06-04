RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Court of Appeals has rejected a New England woman’s plans to complete work on her 24-bedroom rental home on the Outer Banks.
A three-judge panel unanimously ruled against Elizabeth LeTendre of Needham Heights, Massachusetts, reversing a trial court decision. Her attorney tells The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City he plans to appeal to the North Carolina Supreme Court.
LeTendre says the $4.6 million house north of Corolla is a single-family home, which neighbors have contested. The house is at least 95 percent complete.
The Appeals Court opinion says LeTendre gambled the trial court decision would stand and lost. It acknowledges “the consequences of delaying construction may have also been harsh and plaintiff had to make a difficult choice, but the choice was hers to make.”
___
Information from: The Daily Advance, http://www.dailyadvance.com/