MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked a man’s release from prison in a brutal 1991 slaying.
A Delaware County judge had re-sentenced 44-year-old Matthew W. Stidham last Thursday to consecutive terms of 60, 50 and 20 years for his murder, robbery and criminal confinement convictions in the killing.
That sentence meant Stidham was eligible for release with credit for good behavior and 27 years of incarceration.
But The Star Press reports the appeals court on Friday granted Attorney General Curtis Hill’s request to put Stidham’s re-sentencing on hold until the court rules on Hill’s earlier appeal of the judge’s decision to grant Stidham a new sentencing hearing.
Stidham was twice convicted in 31-year-old Daniel Barker’s killing. Barker was beaten and stabbed 47 times and thrown into a river.
Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com