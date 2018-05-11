CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has vacated the conviction of an attorney accused of promising to quash a corruption investigation in exchange for help getting elected county prosecutor saying his trial was held in the wrong county.

The 8th District Court of Appeals in a ruling Thursday said Martin Yavorcik’s 2016 jury trial on bribery, corruption and racketeering charges should not have held in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County because prosecutors alleged that most of his crimes occurred in Mahoning County.

The 44-year-old Youngstown resident represented himself at trial. He received a year of home detention despite being convicted of multiple felony charges.

A spokesman says the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which helped try the case in Cleveland, is considering whether to appeal Thursday’s ruling to the Ohio Supreme Court.