ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has rejected a Baltimore synagogue’s challenge to a stormwater management levy on city property owners.
The Court of Special Appeals on Friday upheld a circuit judge’s ruling that the fee does not violate the synagogue’s right to free exercise of religion.
The court said the city acted within its authority under a state enabling law when it enacted the fee, although the court agreed with Shaarei Tfiloh Congregation that the fee is actually a tax because its primary purpose is to raise revenue.
But the court said the fee is an excise tax, not a property tax, and does not carry religious implications.
State lawmakers passed a bill in 2012 allowing the stormwater management fee as a way to help reduce runoff to the Chesapeake Bay.