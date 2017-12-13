TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An appeals court says a lawsuit over public school funding in Florida raises “political questions” that cannot be answered by judges.

The 1st District Court of Appeal dismissed the lawsuit Tuesday.

Education groups and parents from Duval and Pasco counties filed the initial lawsuit eight years ago. They argued that the lack of funding for schools had been most damaging to minorities and students from poor families. They pointed to an achievement gap between white children and minorities when it comes to reading and math.

The lawsuit said Florida legislators and leaders were ignoring a constitutional amendment passed in 1998 that providing a “high quality system of free public schools” was a “paramount duty” of the state.