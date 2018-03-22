PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s supreme court has affirmed the conviction of a Maine man fatally shot a man in 2014 and then fled the state.
Abdirahman Haji-Hassan (ab-deer-RAH’-mun HAH’-jee-huh-san), of Portland, contended the trial judge erred by limiting some testimony and in instructions to the jury.
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court rejected his appeal on Thursday.
Police say Haji-Hassan shot 23-year-old Richard Lobor during a dispute at another man’s apartment in Portland. Police say Lobor had stepped in between Haji-Hassan and another man who were arguing. Hassan is serving a 39-year sentence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Battle of species pits protected sea lions vs. fragile fish VIEW
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest