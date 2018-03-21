FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied a request to dismiss the corruption case involving a former Arkansas state senator before trial begins next month.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal Tuesday for lack of jurisdiction.

Attorneys for former Sen. Jon Woods, Oren Paris III and Randell G. Shelton based their appeal on the fact that an FBI special agent in charge of the case erased the hard drive of a laptop used in the investigation after being ordered to turn it over for inspection.

The attempted appeal followed a March 2 ruling that refused a motion to dismiss charges.

Woods, Paris and Shelton face several counts of fraud in a kickback scheme involving state grants.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com