FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied a request to dismiss the corruption case involving a former Arkansas state senator before trial begins next month.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal Tuesday for lack of jurisdiction.
Attorneys for former Sen. Jon Woods, Oren Paris III and Randell G. Shelton based their appeal on the fact that an FBI special agent in charge of the case erased the hard drive of a laptop used in the investigation after being ordered to turn it over for inspection.
The attempted appeal followed a March 2 ruling that refused a motion to dismiss charges.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on Trump
- White House celebrates birthday as Barron Trump turns 12
- Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in VIEW
Woods, Paris and Shelton face several counts of fraud in a kickback scheme involving state grants.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com