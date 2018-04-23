FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man convicted of murder in the 2005 shooting death of a liquor store clerk has had his application for a rehearing denied.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told the TimesDaily that he’d been notified of the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision in David Riley Jr.’s case.
Connolly said Riley had sought a new hearing on the basis of “ineffective counsel.”
In 2011, the 33-year-old was convicted of capital murder in the death of 38-year-old Scott Michael Kirtley.
The newspaper did not include comment from Riley or a lawyer representing him.
