WHITE PLAINS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an apparent murder-suicide caused the deaths of a Maryland couple a day after the wife obtained a protective order against her husband.

Charles County police identified the dead couple as Calvin and Candace Carnathan, both 33. They say it appears he shot her and then killed himself in their White Plains home.

Authorities were alerted by one of the couple’s children. The boy called 911 Saturday morning, saying he believed he heard gunshots.

The boy was instructed to take his younger siblings to the basement and hide.

Police say officers arrived within minutes and took the children to safety. Investigators found the bodies of their parents in an upstairs bedroom.

Police say they served the husband with the temporary protective order “within an hour of receiving it” Friday.