SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say one person has drowned and another was treated for hypothermia after an apparent bid to cross into the U.S. from Mexico by water.
It happened off the coast of La Jolla in San Diego.
A report of someone yelling in the water sent lifeguards to the area at around 11 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the man, a 32-year-old Mexican citizen, was rescued and told them that five other people were still in the ocean on boogie boards.
The body of another man was found at around 1 a.m. Sunday. Authorities didn’t immediately find anyone else and suspect the others made it ashore.
They’re believed to have come from a boat that was seen heading back to Mexico.