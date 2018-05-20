BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — A Republican county auditor seeking re-election has been asked to apologize to a South Carolina GOP official for addressing her with a word used on the gates of Nazi concentration camps.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports the Beaufort County Republican Party voted 14-0 to ask county auditor Jim Beckert to write a formal letter of apology to party chairwoman Sherri Zedd, who is Jewish. He twice called her “Arbeit Zedd” in emails.

During the Holocaust, Nazis put the phrase “Arbeit Macht Frei” — or “Work Sets You Free” — on the gates of concentration camps such as Auschwitz.

Beckert says Zedd gave the word to him as part of her name and spelled it for him, which she denies. He says he’s considering whether to write the apology.

___

