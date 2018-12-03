RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Norfolk has agreed to pay $4.9 million to four former sailors who were wrongly convicted of rape and murder based on intimidating police interrogations. A copy of the settlement agreement for the “Norfolk Four” was obtained by The Associated Press.
The state had earlier agreed to pay $3.5 million.
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe pardoned the men last year of the 1997 rape and killing of Michelle Moore-Bosko. Their case drew widespread attention when their innocence claims were backed by dozens of former FBI agents, ex-prosecutors and crime novelist John Grisham.
DNA evidence later linked another man, Omar Ballard, to the crimes. He acknowledged that he was solely responsible and is serving a life sentence.
